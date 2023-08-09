Hartlepool lifeboat called out amid fears over 'someone in trouble at sea'
Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) members were paged by Humber Coastguards to investigate after a personal locator beacon had been activated close to the River Tees at Redcar on Tuesday, August 8, at around 6.55pm. .
Inshore lifeboat Solihull and four volunteer lifeboat crew launched at 7.16pm and were on the scene at 7.23pm.
A search took place using the lifeboat’s direction finding equipment to locate the beacon.
Inshore lifeboat helm Ken Hay said: “The beacon was eventually located inland at the site but we initially had to take the incident seriously as it may have been someone in trouble at sea.
"But a quick response from ourselves and the local Coastguard team meant that the incident was brought to a safe and satisfactory end.”
The lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 8pm and was refuelled and made ready for service by 8.20pm.