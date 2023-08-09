Hartlepool lifeboat called out amid fears over 'someone in trouble at sea'

Hartlepool inshore lifeboat Solihull returns to town after fears that someone was in distress at Redcar.

Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) members were paged by Humber Coastguards to investigate after a personal locator beacon had been activated close to the River Tees at Redcar on Tuesday, August 8, at around 6.55pm. .

Inshore lifeboat Solihull and four volunteer lifeboat crew launched at 7.16pm and were on the scene at 7.23pm.

A search took place using the lifeboat’s direction finding equipment to locate the beacon.

Inshore lifeboat helm Ken Hay said: “The beacon was eventually located inland at the site but we initially had to take the incident seriously as it may have been someone in trouble at sea.

"But a quick response from ourselves and the local Coastguard team meant that the incident was brought to a safe and satisfactory end.”