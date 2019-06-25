Hartlepool lifeboat called to aid of cruiser after vessel's 'mechanical failure'
Volunteers from Hartlepool RNLI were called to assist a 14-metre cruiser which had suffered mechanical problems off the coast at Redcar.
The all-weather lifeboat launched shortly after 11pm on Monday, June 25 to take over the tow from Redcar RNLI.
The vessel, which had two people on board, was taken towards Hartlepool, where it was picked up by Hartlepool RNLI’s inshore lifeboat
Both Hartlepool RNLI lifeboats were re-fuelled and made ready for service by 1.30am after the cruiser was passed to the local coastguard.
Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat operations manager Chris Hornsey said: “This was second our second shout in two days and once again the dedication from our volunteer crew, most of whom will be back at work later today is amazing and it was also good to work with our fellow RNLI team at Redcar and our local coastguard team.”