Hartlepool lifeboat launched after reports dinghy full of adults was ‘in difficulty’
A lifeboat crew rushed out after reports that three adults were struggling at sea in an 8ft inflatable dinghy.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 20:27
The Hartlepool Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) was told by a member to the public that three young adults appeared in difficulty in a dinghy off the town’s Middleton Beach.
A spokesman for Ferry Road station said: “The inshore lifeboat launched at 5.20pm with volunteer crew members and made its way to the Middleton Beach area to discover that the occupants of the dinghy had in fact actually reached the shoreline.“The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 5.30pm and was washed down and made ready for service again by 5.50pm.”