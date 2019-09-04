Hartlepool Mail readers overwhelmingly back tighter alcohol controls for air passengers
Hartlepool Mail readers have overwhelmingly backed tighter controls on alcohol sales to air passengers.
We asked you: “As an investigation reveals more than 400 airline passengers have been arrested on suspicion of being drunk in the past two years, do you think there should be further restrictions on alcohol sales in airports?”
More than 170 people took part in our on-line poll, with 78 per cent agreeing.
Adrian Paul said: “Is it really necessary to drink before and during a flight? What if there should be a mid-air emergency and the stewards are trying to control a bunch of rowdy stag/hens/Individuals?
“Alcohol really isn’t necessary.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Colin Thompson wrote: “It’s always stags and hens that cause most problems so why should everyone be punished?” but Steve Mitchell replied: “Have you seen some of the families too??”
Pete Lewis said: “The vast massive majority of passengers are sensible and respective. Why punish those people for a few imbeciles?”
Darren Robson thought no-one should be allowed more than ‘two white wine and two gin and tonics per hour’, to which Pete replied: “Equivalent to six pints per hour. Fair enough.”