Hartlepool Mail readers want to see drivers banned from parking on the pavement

Hartlepool Mail readers want to see a ban on careless drivers parking on pavements.
We asked you ‘Should motorists be banned from parking on pavements?’ in our on-line poll.
More than 800 people voted on our Facebook page, with 67 per cent saying they backed the plan.
Michelle Atherton said drivers sometimes had no choice: “Some roads are not built for the cars we have today.
“In some streets its necessary to park with wheels on path so emergency vehicles can pass, as long as your considerate for buggies and wheelchairs.
Marky Hewitt was concerned about emergency access: “Do you block a fire engine getting down the road or a wheelchair on the pavement?” he asked.
“If you park in the designated and marked parking bay outside my house, a fire engine cannot get through.”
Alan Turner wanted to see more parking spaces: “It’s about time the council took up the grass verges and tarmaced them over, giving more room for cars to park. If, on most roads, cars parked to the law, that’s not on the flags, the bin men would not get past. Fire engines or ambulances would be stuck, but where a car parks fully on a pavement, the driver should be told to move. If he ignores the warning, he should be fined.”
Katherine Yarrow was undecided: “I don't think it's a black and white issue. Sometimes the pavement is wide enough to allow passage of wheelchairs and prams. A blanket ban is unnecessary. People need to use common sense and consideration.
Fred Corbett blamed: “Greedy developers squeezing as many dwellings as possible on a site. New estates should have wider roads all over the estate.”
Marie Duncan asked: “How do people in parked cars think how people in wheelchairs and prams get past?” but Dave Ryan replied: “I'm sure they'd rather find another way around than expect a family trapped in a burning house to find another way out
“I have seen perfect examples of cars blocking access for emergency services because they can't park off the roads.”