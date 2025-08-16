A Hartlepool man is living the dream after being appointed to a senior role at one of Northern Ireland’s biggest football clubs.

Ross Strathearn recently took up the post as Glentoran FC’s new chief commercial officer, responsible for driving the club’s commercial growth.

The Belfast club have a rich history with huge success on the pitch and links to players including the legendary George Best.

Along with Linfield, Glentoran is one of Northern Ireland’s “Big Two” football clubs.

Glentoran FC's new chief commercial officer Ross Strathearn (centre) is loving his new role at the historic club.

Ross, 40, who has lived in Northern Ireland for more than 15 years and previously worked in the motor and retail industry, said: “I love it. The Norhern Ireland culture is amazing.

"The people are fantastic and it is just a great place to live.”

He added: “I always wanted to get into football and tried to get into sport after university but there was no open doors.”

He was appointed as chief commercial officer at Glentoran after impressing in a similar role as commercial director at Larne FC.

The club was the first Northern Irish league team in history to reach the group stages of the UEFA Conference League.

In Ross’s first few weeks at Glentoran, he has already secured new commercial partnerships at a time when he looks to modernise how the club operates off the pitch.

Glentoran FC chief executive Tony Webster hailed him as “an outstanding addition to our team”.

Ross, who attended High Tunstall College of Science and graduated from Teesside University in business management, said he understands the deep connection between this club and its community.

He said: “It’s a club steeped in history. They won the first European cup, the Vienna Cup, in 1914.

“It’s in a very industrial area right near the docks where the Titanic was built. A lot of people involved with the club worked on it at the time.”

The club have won IFA Premiership and Irish Cup each 23 times along with many other accolades.

Ross, dad to Sara, 14, added: “I understand there’s a group of supporters from Hartlepool that come to watch Glentoran every so often.”

George Best was famously rejected by the club as a teenager for being "too small and light" before later playing for them in a friendly against Manchester United, who would eventually sign him.