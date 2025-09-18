Hartlepool man charged following police pursuit in suspected stolen car
A man has been charged after Matrix officers pursued a suspected stolen vehicle in Hartlepool earlier this week.
A Volkswagen Passat was spotted by officers at around 9.30am on Wednesday, September 17, on the A19 heading towards Dalton Piercy.
According to Cleveland Police, the car made off from officers at speed before being pursued into Hartlepool, where it came to a stop on Tennyson Avenue.
A 32-year-old man was arrested and later charged with dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and having no insurance.
He was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 18.