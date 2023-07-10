Magistrates heard Jonathan Horsely, of Serpentine Road, Hartlepool, “would be at the top of the street, at the bottom” following the breakdown of the pair’s brief relationship in 2022.

The court was told how 47-year-old Horsely’s behaviour, including texts, social media messages and phone calls with his number disguised, forced the woman to move home.

It also heard evidence that he grabbed her by the throat and threw her against a wall when they met in a shop.

Jonathon Horsely, facing the camera, photographed outside Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Horsely denied stalking and assaulting her when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court for the start of his trial.

Questioned by prosecutor Anne Mitchell, the woman said: “I would see him any time I would leave the house. He would be at the top of the street, at the bottom. He was at the school where I picked my kids up from. He was everywhere.”

Discussing the alleged October 2022 assault, she told the court: "He walked towards me. I said ‘can you please leave?’ and he said ‘shut up.’

"He grabbed me by the throat and threw me against the wall. I froze and I was scared. He was shouting all kinds of things at me. That I was a whore and that I had been having an affair.”

Neil Taylor, defending Horsely, questioned the woman about what he considered to be a lack of evidence supporting her claim that she was left with “red marks on her neck”.

He also said her complaint was not reported to police until the following month and that her statement failed to mention how she threw a pressure cooker in the direction of Horsely during the “chat” they had at the shop.

Mr Taylor said: “Do you often throw pressure cookers in a chat? There seems to be another pattern emerging here.”

