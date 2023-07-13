Gavin Jones, 33, is starting his first leg of the journey on Saturday, July 15, at Swansea, in Wales, before slowly making his way back to Hartlepool.

Gavin, who is currently unemployed but is a qualified gas engineer, will be camping out at different towns and cities along his route where he will be delivering talks about his own mental health struggles and encouraging others to speak out about their own experiences.

Money raised over the coming weeks and during his two-week walk will be given to the Hartlepool Outreach and Response Team, Let’s Connect and the Hartlepool Food Bank to support the work they do across the town.

Gavin Jones embarks on a sponsored walk from Swansea to Hartlepool this week to raise money and awareness for mental health.

In 2022, Gavin set up the Hartlepool Outreach and Response Team to provide advice, information and guidance to those in need across Hartlepool who may not have had access to it before.

He said: “When I started, it was just me and I had no support, no funding. I was still drinking and still struggling with my mental health.

"For someone in crisis, I was really shocked at the support available and I thought it needed talking about.

"I just want to make some noise. I just want to get some answers.”

Since his own struggles began, Gavin has been trying to work with other organisations to provide support for people across the town who are in similar situations.

Gavin said: “When I started out, I was quite angry because I did not think there was anything out there.”

Businesses across the town, including Deen’s Bakery, in Wynyard Road, have been sponsoring Gavin and providing him with much needed kit for his two-week camp out for which he is very grateful.

More information about the sponsored walk and how to donate can be found on Gavin’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100016462845986.

Donations can also be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tnd9fv-mental-health-awareness?.

Gavin hopes to raise £30,000 for these three charities over the coming weeks.