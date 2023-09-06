News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Hartlepool man found guilty of stalking former girlfriend

A man has been found guilty of stalking his former girlfriend after causing her “genuine upset and fear”.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jonathan Horsely’s trial heard how he “would be at the top of the street, at the bottom” following the breakdown of the pair’s brief relationship in 2022.

The court was told how his behaviour, including texts, social media messages and phone calls with his number disguised, forced the woman to move home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teesside magistrates have now found 48-year-old Horsely, whose address was given as care of Alliance Street, on the Headland, in Hartlepool, guilty of stalking her after his trial resumed this week following a summer adjournment.

Jonathon Horsely (right) photographed outside Teesside Magistrates Court.Jonathon Horsely (right) photographed outside Teesside Magistrates Court.
Jonathon Horsely (right) photographed outside Teesside Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

But he was cleared of a second charge of assaulting her by grabbing her by the throat after they met in a shop last year.

The court heard that Horsely was seen by the woman on a number of occasions near her home between November and December 2022 after their relationship broke down at the start of November.

Mr Neil Taylor, defending, said Horsely regularly frequented the area to tend to his brother’s grave, play snooker and meet friends and family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court how throughout their relationship, which was described as having its “ups and downs,” both parties repeatedly blocked and unblocked each other on social media.

Giving evidence, the woman said: “I felt when he was blocked, I did not know what kind of mindset he would be in.

"So I felt if I could unblock him, I could see what kind of mindset he would be in and I felt if he was blocked, he would turn up at places where I did not want him to be.”

Mr Taylor told the court that Horsely was concerned for the welfare of the woman following health issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But prosecutor Anne Mitchell, cross-examining Horsely, said: “She was fit for work. She was fit for driving. You had no reason to be concerned.”

Horsely will be sentenced at the same court in October and has been granted bail on condition that he he does not contact the woman or enter a certain area of the town.

Related topics:HartlepoolTeesside