Hartlepool man given animal ban after abandoning bearded dragon in Stockton flat

A Hartlepool man has been banned from owning any animal after abandoning and neglecting his bearded dragon for up to two months.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:26 BST

The exotic pet, called Spike, had been abandoned in an empty flat for “at least two weeks” without heating, light, food or water, and had been neglected for “up to two months,” said the RSPCA.

Twenty-year-old Joe Timbs, whose address was listed on court papers as King Oswy Drive, in Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He has been disqualified from keeping any animal for three years.

Spike, the bearded dragon, who was neglected for up to two months.Spike, the bearded dragon, who was neglected for up to two months.
Teesside Magistrates Court heard that in November 2022, the RSPCA visited the flat in Stockton to carry out an animal welfare check after being contacted by a concerned member of the public.

RSPCA inspector Kirsty Keogh-Laws said: “When I arrived at the property, no-one answered the door. I called Mr Timbs who told me that he had moved out a couple of weeks ago, but had left his pet bearded dragon, named Spike, there.

"I was very concerned for the welfare of the abandoned animal.”

She described how the flat was infested with fleas and there was an open box of live locusts.

A member of the public raised concerns for the reptile.A member of the public raised concerns for the reptile.
She said: “Poor Spike appeared pale and very underweight. I could easily see his hips, ribs and spine and I could also make out the bone structure of his head.

"His eyes were almost closed and at that point, I believed he was dead.

"He felt very cold, but miraculously, when I touched him, he did slightly open his eyes, so I rushed him to a vet.”

On examination, Spike was found to weigh only 160g and his muscles had begun to waste away.

After 12 days of intensive care he was released with a healthy weight of 320g, and had found a new owner and his “forever home.”

Inspector Keogh-Laws added: “Abandoning an animal is never acceptable and should never be an option.

"We do understand that people’s circumstances may change, but if anyone is struggling to cope with their pet, we would urge them to reach out for help from experts, friends or family, or charities.”

Timbs was also given an 18-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge.

