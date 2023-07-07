News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man kayaks from Whitby back to Hartlepool as part of charity fundraiser

A Hartlepool man is undertaking a 40-mile solo kayaking trip next week in a bid to raise money for homeless veterans across the town.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

Thirty-year-old Anthony Hanley, who lives on the Headland, is kayaking from Whitby to Hartlepool on Saturday, July 15, to raise money for the Hartlepool branch of the Royal British Legion, Hartlepool United Veterans Hub and Hartlepool Armed Forces Breakfast Club.

Anthony, who works at corrugated cardboard packaging firm Saica Pack, on the town’s Oakesway Industrial Estate, expects his journey across the North Sea to take around eight hours, depending on wind and tide patterns.

This is not the first time Anthony has raised money for charities either.

Anthony Hanley, 30, set to kayak from Whitby to Hartlepool to raise funds for homeless veterans.Anthony Hanley, 30, set to kayak from Whitby to Hartlepool to raise funds for homeless veterans.
He said: "I do something for charity every year. Last year, we did the Three Peaks, the year before was the Yorkshire Three Peaks and the year before that was Hadrian’s Wall.”

Anthony usually takes part in these challenges with ex-army, ex-marines and ex-parachute regiment members from Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club.

But this year he has decided to do the challenge alone.

He said: “I think it is going to be hard, it will definitely be a challenge. Maybe I’ve bitten off more than I can chew.”

Anthony Hanley, 30, set to kayak from Whitby to Hartlepool to raise funds for homeless veterans.Anthony Hanley, 30, set to kayak from Whitby to Hartlepool to raise funds for homeless veterans.
Anthony’s rugby club comrades are taking part in a smaller challenge on the same day when they plan to walk from Seaham to Hartlepool in a 14-mile trip that will raise money for the same charity.

Having played at the club since he was a child, Anthony is no stranger to Rovers Rugby Club.

He said: “I played rugby there since I was a kid. I was still playing until two years ago when I had a serious injury where I broke three ribs and I was told I could lose my job, so I stopped playing. Rugby doesn’t pay the bills unfortunately.”

For more information or to donate to Anthony’s cause, contact him on 07432 021 544.

If you are homeless, think you might be in the near future or know someone who is who needs support, contact the housing advice team at Hartlepool Borough Council.

If it is an emergency, ring (01429) 266522.

