A seaside lover has published his first novel at the age of 62 after serving as an industrial manager for many years.

Tommy The Thinker is a crime story about a fictional Hartlepool man named Tommy Flounders.

It follows the life of Tommy from the age of 14 as he runs errands for a local gangster to his life at the age of 71.

Speaking about the novel, Hartlepool-born author Phil Watson said: “During this time, he runs successful crime and business enterprises along with setting up a charity.

"He is a pioneer of internet crime – a man who doesn't pray on the weak and vulnerable – he has his own moral compass.”

Phil, a former warehouse manager at refrigeration and air conditioning experts Beijer Ref, has always been an avid reader but “had no desire to write” until he started this novel.

He did, however, write a short story for his friend’s daughter who was going through a rough patch in her life.

Speaking about starting Tommy The Thinker, Phil, who is now retired, said: “When I began writing the story, it was simply to fill in time during the long wet winter days, and that I had enjoyed the process of writing for my friend’s daughter.

Tommy The Thinker is available on Amazon for £5.99 as an e-book and £10 for paperback.

"I stopped for over a year but was persuaded to start again by my sister and a friend, who had read and enjoyed the first 20,000 words or so.

"I had no plot in mind nor did I have any idea of the main characters. I simply sat and wrote whatever came into my head.

"I have probably spent five times as much time reading and rewriting as I have on the actual plot.”

Born in Seaton Carew, Phil enjoyed the seaside for much of his upbringing until he moved to different parts of the country – namely Northamptonshire, West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire – from 1984.

He eventually settled back in Seaton Carew in 2021 as the “draw of the sea was impossible to ignore”.