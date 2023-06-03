He is planning to run six half-marathons in six days in the lead-up to the this year’s Miles for Men 5k fun run in August which he will also do.

And he has already racked up more than 360 miles in daily runs on the streets of Hartlepool since he started training at the beginning of March.

Anthony, 42, is running half-marathons – the same length as the Great North Run – on weekends, and up to 10 miles a day during the week.

Anthony Wheeler getting fit before his six half marathons.

He is raising money along the way for Miles for Men, which supports families through illness, disabilities or hard times, as he has lost family and friends to cancer over the years.

Anthony, from the Belle Vue area of town, said: “I lost my two nanas to it. Kathleen Hatch, who was known as Dot, 15 years ago, and Jean Grey last year.

"Other family members have been through it as well.”

Last month he ran back-to-back half marathons and with the help of his girlfriend Kirsty Jeffries has raised almost £700 so far.

Anthony and Kirsty with kids Alfie, Leo, and Chloe at their home in Hartlepool.

Anthony said: “I’m running pretty much every day. On weekdays, I do five miles at 6am and five miles in the afternoon.

"On a weekend I do 13 miles.”

He added: “After back-to-back half-marathons at the weekend I found it hell going down the stairs the next day. My legs were a bit stiff."

But after taking a couple of days rest, he was determined to battle through the pain for the cause, with the encouragement of Kirsty and her three young children Alfie, Leo and Chloe.

"I think I will be all right,” he said. “It’s all about raising money and improving my fitness as well.”

He is no stranger to charity runs, having entered the Miles for Men run every year.

And in 2020, he ran 300 miles in a month.

Anthony wears a Miles for Men T-shirt while out running and has pledged to run in memory of a loved one for supporters who contact him and make a donation.