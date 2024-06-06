Hartlepool man taking on 70-mile Hadrian's Wall ultramarathon from Carlisle to Newcastle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Craig Dunnett, who now works in health and safety for the Huntsman Corporation, is in training for The Wall Ultramarathon on Saturday, June 15.
It is a 70 mile route along Hadrian’s Wall starting at 7am on the Saturday from Carlisle and is not due to finish until the early hours of Sunday at Newcastle Quayside.
Craig, 39, said: "I was a crew member at the Hartlepool lifeboat station for thirteen years so I know how important the charity relies on donations from the public to provide a life saving service.
"This is my first ultramaraton and the training is going really well and I've had great support from my wife Sarah, daughter Esme and son Rory.”
Craig’s dad Steve is a volunteer crew member at Hartlepool lifeboat station and his brother Liam is a coxswain.
To sponsor him, visit Craig’s page at gofundme.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.