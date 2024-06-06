Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former crew member of Hartlepool’s lifeboat is getting ready to pull on his running shoes for the service’s charity.

Craig Dunnett, who now works in health and safety for the Huntsman Corporation, is in training for The Wall Ultramarathon on Saturday, June 15.

It is a 70 mile route along Hadrian’s Wall starting at 7am on the Saturday from Carlisle and is not due to finish until the early hours of Sunday at Newcastle Quayside.

Craig, 39, said: "I was a crew member at the Hartlepool lifeboat station for thirteen years so I know how important the charity relies on donations from the public to provide a life saving service.

Fundraiser Craig Dunnett is running an ultramarathon for Hartlepool RNLI. Photo: Tom Collins.

"This is my first ultramaraton and the training is going really well and I've had great support from my wife Sarah, daughter Esme and son Rory.”

Craig’s dad Steve is a volunteer crew member at Hartlepool lifeboat station and his brother Liam is a coxswain.