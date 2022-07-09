Hartlepool man to compete for Mr Universe title after winning Mr Britain Bodybuilding Contest

Thirty-one-year-old Adam Foster will face competition from around the world when he takes part in the NABBA Mr Universe contest in Bradford in November this year.

Adam, from the Bishop Cuthbert area of Hartlepool, grabbed a spot in the coveted competition after winning NABBA Mr Britain Bodybuilding Contest at the start of June.

He’s now got his sights on the Mr Universe title, which was won four times by bodybuilder-turned actor-turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam won the prestigious Mr Britain title after a contest at the start of June.

Adam, who last took part in a competitive bodybuilding show in 2018, has described his Mr Britain win as “a massive achievement”.

"To be able to win a show as prestigious as Mr Britain, I genuinely couldn’t believe it,” said Adam.

But the professional wrestler didn’t have time to celebrate on the night as he drove straight to Newcastle to participate in a wrestling show – and ended up winning the heavyweight title belt.

Adam will be going to the gym up to three times a day six days a week in the run up to the Mr Universe contest.

Adam is now about to start preparing for the Mr Universe contest and will return to a strict diet shortly.

As the competition approaches, he will be going to the gym up to three times a day six days a week, completing both cardio and weight sessions.

Adam, who runs his own digital marketing agency and lectures at Teesside, Sunderland and Northumbria University, has said his goal for this year’s contest is to place among the top six in his category.

Speaking of what winning would be like, he said: "It’s not even fathomable. The standard is so high. To win Mr Universe, it’s something I wouldn’t be able to comprehend.”

Former Mr Universe Eddy Ellwood helped coach Adam for the Mr Britain competition.

Adam has revealed he was coached for the Mr Britain contest by five-time Mr Universe winner Eddy Ellwood and will be able to count on his advice for the big competition in November as well.

"He was happy for my success,” the business owner added.

Adam got into bodybuilding after first taking an interest in wrestling as a kid and dreaming of wrestling in the WWE.