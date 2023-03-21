A court heard how Stuart Hoggarth had to be pinned to the floor while continuing to shout, swear and “offer violence” during the incident on December 25 last year.

Teesside magistrates were told that at around 2.30pm that day police were called to an address in town.

An officer removed Hoggarth from the property where he was with his mother.

Teesside Magistrates Court heard Hoggarth had cannabis in his pockets.

Rachel Butt, prosecuting, said Hoggarth was shouting at other people in the street, which also included children, and the court also heard how he tried to headbutt the officer.

Prosecutor Rachel Butt said: “He was pinned on the floor but continued to shout and swear, offering violence to various members of the street.”

Thirty-one-year-old Hoggarth was then taken into a police van and cannabis was found in his pockets.

He has now pleaded guilty to use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour as well as possession of a controlled class B drug.

Hoggarth, who represented himself in court, said what happened had affected him and confirmed to District Judge Helen Cousins that he had put things right with his mother.

"I haven’t got a lot to say to be fair,” he said.

The court heard Hoggarth, of Norfolk Close, last appeared before court more than a decade ago.