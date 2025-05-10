Chris Conroy is pictured outside the first pub he visited, The Spotted Cow, in Elwick.

A Hartlepool man is toasting himself after having a drink in every bar in the borough as part of an epic pub crawl.

Chris Conroy, 42, visited 123 licensed premises in the town between September 2024 and May 2025 as part of a challenge he set himself after completing the Great North Run last year.

As part of this challenge, he visited a range of pubs, bars, social clubs, sports clubs, hotels and restaurants across Hartlepool – including Seaton, Carew, Elwick, Hart, Greatham and Newton Bewley – “as long as they had a bar area”.

Chris, who works as a systems engineering consultant in the aerospace industry, said: “I love the town and for many years I wondered how many pubs there were in Hartlepool.

Chris is pictured enjoying a pint at the final pub on his list, Abbey's Bar, in Slake Terrace, with his 85-year-old mum Margaret Conroy.

"I tried using the internet to find out and realised it’s surprising difficult to get a simple answer.

"I decided the only way to find out would be to visit them all, and decided I might as well have a drink in each one and make it into an epic pub crawl.”

Chris visited the first pub on Saturday, September 14, and the last on Friday, May 2, and at one stage managed to visit 100 pubs in 100 days.

He enjoyed a drink with both friends and family, including his 85-year-old mother, Margaret Conroy, who visited the first and last pub with him.

Chris said: “Everyone asks me ‘which was your favourite pub?’. But to be honest, it’s too hard to pick one. It depends on your mood and the company you’re with.

"I love the variety of them all.”

Since starting the pub crawl back in September, a number of bars have closed and new ones have opened, making his mission all the more challenging.

He said: “As for the answer to my question ‘how many pubs are there in Hartlepool?’ I would say the answer is it depends.

"It depends on when you do it, as some close down and new ones open, and it depends what you include, but for my pub crawl it was about 123.

"I suspect I might find one or two more – suggestions welcome.”