Hartlepool man who beat World Cup legends in pub match is heading to Qatar 2022

Martyn Lewis played as a striker against a team featuring Bobby Moore and George Cohen in an exhibition match in Dubai in 1984.

Although the England legends had retired from playing professional football by then, the retired telecoms executive said they were still incredibly tough opponents.

Mr Lewis, now 75, said: “Even though it was a good few years after the famous World Cup victory, the quality of the players we faced was unbelievable.

Martyn Lewis at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the event mascot.

“They were running rings around us. I was up against one of the best centre backs in the history of the sport.”

Mr Lewis was 37 when he came on as a substitute for the Red Lion Dubai pub team at half time – and they went on to beat the Three Lions 4-2, despite also being up against former England players Peter Osgood, Mike Summerbee and Colin Bell.

Almost 40 years after that memorable game, Mr Lewis will be heading to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup in three months.

He is still unsure of the exact role but hopes it will be similar to his experience at the last World Cup in Russia.

Martyn Lewis with Don Revie and Bob Paisley after he was the referee in a game between Liverpool and Al Nasr in Dubai in 1978.

The keen amateur footballer led a team of ticketing volunteers throughout that tournament and appeared as a flagbearer on the pitch before England’s final group game against Belgium.

Mr Lewis, who now lives in Greenwich, in south London, said: “Standing on the pitch as the likes of Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and John Stones ran out was something I’ll never forget.

"Hopefully I’ll be able to do something similar in Qatar.”

Mr Lewis has volunteered at many major global events, including the London 2012 Olympics, the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil as well as this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He said: “Volunteering at these events is always such an enjoyable experience, even the double shifts at London 2012. I can’t wait to get back out to Qatar to help make this tournament a success.”