Hartlepool man who was found unresponsive took his own life, inquest concludes

Kevan Stephenson, 51, of Tintagel Close, in Hartlepool, was found unresponsive at home on May 12 last year.

An inquest into the circumstances of Mr Stephenson’s death took place at Teesside Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, February 22.

The inquest heard there was a presence of high levels of insulin in his system.

The inquest was told Mr Stephenson was found unresponsive.

A red lipstick marking, reading along the lines of “Sorry, it hurt too much” and needles were also found.

The inquest was told that it appeared that everything had been normal that day, with forward planning and talks about holiday taking place.

But Mr Stephenson was later found unresponsive and emergency services who attended confirmed he had passed away, Teesside Coroner’s Court heard.

Assistant Coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool Karin Welsh concluded that Mr Stephenson died by suicide.