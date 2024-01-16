A resident who was shocked to pick up a good neighbour award insists: “I don’t do it for personal reward. I just enjoy helping people.”

John Wilson, of Ryehill Gardens, in Hartlepool, has won the Durham Aged Mineworkers’ Homes Association 2023 Good Neighbour of the Year competition after receiving several nominations from his neighbours.

The Durham Aged Mineworkers’ Homes Association provides over 1,700 affordable homes to people across former mining communities in the North East.

John received a trophy, plaque and £150 in recognition for his efforts to his community which included cooking meals for neighbours and doing their gardening.

John Wilson (centre) with last year’s winners, Mavis and Brian Bage, the Durham Aged Mineworkers’ Homes Association CEO, Paul Mullis, and board member, Andrew Thompson.

He said: “I was shocked when I discovered I had won the award because I don’t do it for personal reward. I just enjoy helping people.

"It’s nice to know that my neighbours took time to nominate me and I am honoured to have won.”

One neighbour who nominated John, Joycelan Gascoigne, said: “John does everyone’s gardens here without reward.

"He also cooks meals and gives lots away and can be relied on for doing odd jobs.

"He is the best of neighbours and a very kind, reliable man.”

Neighbours Michael and Linda Pitt added: “He is a very caring man who helps everyone in our community with gardening, shopping and even cooking meals.

"He is always the first to volunteer when we do any function and is deserving of this award.”

Paul Mullis, chief executive of the Durham Aged Mineworkers’ Home Association, said: “It’s clear that there is a real sense of community in Ryehill Gardens and the fact we have now had two winners in consecutive years is evidence of this.

"We would like to congratulate Mr Wilson for his selfless efforts. He is a perfect example of why we present this award each year.”

John is the second man to have received the Good Neighbour of the Year award from Ryehill Gardens in just two years after the 2022 prize went to Mavis and Brian Bage.