Hartlepool man’s £354 court bill after dropping cigarette
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Graeme Trevor Carlton, 54, of Forester Close, Seaton Carew, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £606 fine, £21 victim surcharge and £170 prosecution costs after he was convicted of failing to provide information about the identity of a driver and after he admitted using a hand-held mobile phone on June 25.
Kasey Willis, 29, of Derby Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after admitting one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements between August 25 and September 15 following her release from a period of imprisonment.
Norman Anthony Ahmed, 27, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after admitting one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements between September 9 and September 23.
Mary Douglas, 33, of Hartley Close, Hartlepool, received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge and £40 costs after admitting committing assault on May 15.
Farhad Mustafa, 28, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £100 costs after it was proved in his absence that he dropped a cigarette in Stephen Street on May 26.
Katherine Fiona Cook, 57, of Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting failing to provide information about the identity of a driver on April 12, 2019.
Josh Joseph Rowley, 27, of Erskine Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £200 compensation after admitting assaulting a police officer and causing criminal damage on December 3.