An XL bully dog is being put down after her owner failed to legally register her before the breed was banned in February last year.

Anthony Chapman, 35, was found to have an unregistered dog in his home on February 11, 2024, after a UK-wide ban came into force on February 1 last year.

Officers attended Chapman’s home in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, for an unrelated incident when they spotted the dog.

The XL Bully was assessed and found to be “sociable” and “friendly” but still a "banned breed”.

Chapman pleaded guilty to the offence in November and returned to Teesside Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced.

Tyler Plunkett, defending, said: “The demeanour of this dog is as good as it could be for a dog of this type. It is sociable and quite tame.”

But Judge Steven Hood told the court how, despite being satisfied with the “temperament of the dog and its behaviour”, Chapman is not capable of owning such a dog.

He said: “You were aware of the regulations but you did not think about this. You were too busy and lazy to sort the details.

"You did not register the dog with a vet. You gave the dog steroids from home instead."

Judge Hood ordered for the destruction of the dog although Chapman will not have to pay the costs of this as he “already owes the court close to £20,000”.

Speaking out in court, Chapman said: “This is bang out of order. You are putting my dog down.”

He continued: “I love my dog to bits. I will appeal against it. How can you sleep at night knowing you are putting my dog to sleep?”

Chapman was also sentenced for a number of driving offences which he committed on May 21, 2024, on the A689 heading towards Hartlepool.

These included driving without insurance, driving without a licence and driving under the influence of cocaine.

For the drug offence and possession of a banned dog breed, Chapman was given an 18-month community order with 15 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He has also been disqualified from driving for 36 months and must pay a surcharge of £114.

He was not given any additional punishment for driving without a licence and without insurance.