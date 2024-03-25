Hartlepool March of the Mods 2024 welcomes bands and DJs from far and wide to raise thousands for good causes
Hartlepool March of the Mods 2024 saw bands, DJs and music lovers come together for a day of partying at the Hartlepools United Supporters Club, in Sandringham Road, on Saturday.
The day included the raffling of a Vespa scooter which together with ticket sales raised £9,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust and Hartlepool youngster Teddy Freeman.
Event organiser Kev McGuire thanked all the bands and acts, who played for free, compere Les Watts, Hartlepool Scooter Club which turned out in force, and the staff and customers of the supporters club.
He also said a special thanks to Michael Nealon who very kindly donating the Vespa 125, and DJs Billy Booh, all the way from Germany, Mick Corr and Anthony Cronshaw.
Bands included Skyran, Mod Wolves, Beauty & The Beat, Dig The Old Breed, Acoustic Weller, The Odels, RedSka, The Clashed Magic Beans, and Jam tribute group The Jexit from Japan.