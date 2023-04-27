News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool McDonald’s staff show the environment some lovin’ with beach clean

Restaurant staff have joined forces for a beach clean.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Apr 2023, 17:38 BST- 1 min read

Employees from Hartlepool’s three McDonald’s branches, in Burn Road, Marina Way and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre took part in the Seaton Carew beach clean where they collected 12 bags in total.

Thirty-five members of staff, as well as their family and friends, joined in the clean that was organised by franchisee Jasper Maudsley, who operates 10 McDonald’s restaurants across the region.

Mr Maudsley said: “We have done various different types of litter picks throughout Hartlepool.

Hartlepool McDonalds staff along with their family and friends at the beach clean in Seaton Carew.Hartlepool McDonalds staff along with their family and friends at the beach clean in Seaton Carew.
"The reason for doing a beach clean is that it was different to what we have done in the past and we had a co-ordinator to work with, Louise Harrington at SeaScapes.”

SeaScapes is a scheme that aims to reveal and better manage the heritage of our coast while also creating opportunities for learning and enjoyment.

Mr Maudsley hopes this is something they can do again in the future.

