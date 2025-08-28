A Hartlepool man has swapped life on Walt Disney cruise ships for an “inspirational” role back in his home town.

Nathan Liddle's new job is rather different to his previous occupation as third engineer on liner voyages in warmer climes such as the Mediterranean, Florida, Bahamas and the Caribbean. Nathan, a former pupil at Hartlepool’s St Hild’s School, is now full-time station mechanic at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) Ferry Road lifeboat station.

He has been at the station since the new Shannon class lifeboat John Sharp arrived in December 2024 and has been busy “learning the ropes”.

Having swapped his crisp white cruise ship uniform for yellow all weather lifeboat PPE and a lifejacket, Nathan has been to the RNLI Lifeboat Centre at Poole, in Dorset, for training courses as well as visits to other neighbouring Shannon class lifeboat stations to build up experience.

Nathan said: “I had been looking for a new challenge so I was delighted when the opportunity came to join the RNLI.

"The thought of playing a part in saving a life at sea was very inspirational.

“I am enjoying the challenges that the job throws at me as I look after both boats at the station.

“But the management and volunteers who I work alongside with have been really supportive, it really is a team effort.”

Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Matt Blanchard said: “Nathan has progressed really well through this training to be a fully competent station mechanic and works well alongside the volunteer crew on shouts and training exercises.”