Hartlepool micropub bids to extend its opening hours

The 9 Anchors pub, in Seaton Carew, is bidding to increase its opening hours. Picture by FRANK REID

A premises variation application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council licensing department from bosses at The 9 Anchors, located on The Front, Seaton Carew, to secure the changes.

Submitted by Peter Charlton, it is seeking permission for the venue to be allowed to host live music nights once a week, as well as extending serving hours on Fridays and Saturday until 11.30pm, with doors then being locked by midnight.

Currently the pub has to close by 11pm seven days a week.

According to the application, live acoustic music will be played once a week “for no more than three hours to be finished by 10pm” with the planned day being Thursday.

The application from Mr Charlton states they have spoken to nearby residents over the changes and steps will be taken to ensure no problems arise.

In the application, he said: “Our customer base are of the older generation who enjoy having a quiet drink.

“We will have two members of staff on during the new times to prevent any disorder.

“We have spoken to the neighbours regarding the changes, they are very open to these changes and are willing to put this in writing.”

The application adds new CCTV has been added to the premises, while an existing camera has also been reinstated, with images able to be seen by staff at any time.

They have also pledged to ensure visitors smoke away from doorways to keep them clear for nearby residents.

The venue previously faced a licence review in April 2019 after complaints of amplified music being played and pub goers causing issues outside flats nearby.

The council’s licensing sub-committee ruled at that time the micropub would not be allowed to host live music, along with confirming the 11pm closing time.

Speaking at that meeting, pub bosses apologised for issues caused and pledged to work to have a “positive impact” on the surrounding area.