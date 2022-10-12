The members of the new Hartlepool MMA and Kickboxing Academy, in Winterbottom Avenue, will step into the cage ring in the British Fighting Championship at Middlesbrough Sports Village on Saturday, October 15.

They are Scott “Sinister” Watson, “Iron” Mike McMurray and Oliver “Oli Mac” McMillan.

Instructor Russell Phillips said: “These are the first three fighters for MMA hoping to put Hartlepool on the map.

"They have all been training really hard under myself, taekwondo instructor Jae Shinn who has moved here from Chicago, and kickboxing champion Paul Davies.

"A couple of the guys are hoping to go pro after these fights.”

While no titles will be up for grabs in the three fighters’ bouts on Saturday, there are valuable ranking points to be gained.

Each fighter will take on a different opponent in three, three minute rounds.

Russell added: “Two of them are fighting guys from Glasgow and the other is fighting someone from Newcastle.

"It’s a relatively new fight show. It’s hoping to become as big as UCMMA (Ultimate Challenge Mixed Martial Arts).”

Dozens of people aged between five to over 50 have joined Hartlepool’s first dedicated MMA gym after it opened its doors in West View in the summer.

Lead instructor Russell fought professional MMA in televised bouts and fight shows before moving to Hartlepool from the south.

“It’s going so well,” he said.

Saturday’s fight show will be televised on pay per view.