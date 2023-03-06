Hartlepool mosque welcomes 'constant flow of visitors' at first open day since Covid

Members of the mosque in Brougham Terrace showed visitors around and an exhibition of the Holy Qur’an included some of the 76 translations, including one in Braille.

It was the first open day the place of worship has held since Covid.

Mosque Imam Tahir Selby said: “We are very pleased that so many people came to visit the Mosque.

Imam Tahir Selby talking to visitors during Saturday's open day at the Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace.

"There was a constant flow of people throughout that day and we showed them around the mosque and explained the teachings of Islam.

"Everyone enjoyed the day with many people staying over an hour and enjoyed the refreshments and talk.”

Muslim ladies held their own exhibition upstairs, and visitors left a number of positive comments of the whole event.

One woman wrote: “I found the visit very interesting and everyone very friendly. Thank you, I look forward to coming along very soon’.

Another person said it was: “A thoroughly informative and enjoyable experience. Thought provoking and peaceful.”

Farhan Ali, outreach secretary, was grateful to everyone who attended on Saturday, adding it helped to remove any fears or misunderstandings around Islam.

Mr Selby added: “Since the mosque was opened in 2005, we have always tried to work closely with the society and develop warm friendships.

"Our motto is ‘Love for All, Hatred for None’, and we feel it should be much more than a nice saying, it should be put into practice.”

The building is also set to host an interfaith meeting and peace seminar later this year.

