Kim Goodrich sadly lost her battle with leukaemia on October 9, 2003, at the age of just 36, leaving behind three children and a young granddaughter.

As a security guard in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Kim was well-known in the town and “wouldn’t think twice” about tackling a shoplifter if needed.

Now her daughter, Tammy Gibson, has remembered her brave mother as she prepares to hold a charity event in her memory, raising funds for Anthony Nolan.

Tammy Gibson holding a photograph of her late mum Kim Goodrich, outside of the Corporation Club in Whitby Street, where she is holding a charity event in her memory./Photo: Frank Reid

The charity helps save and improve the lives of people with blood cancer and blood disorders.

Tammy, who was only 18 when she lost her mother, said the event, on October 7, is set to be “quite an emotional experience”.

"She was only 36 when she passed. I’m 38, so I’m now older then she ever was,” the support worker said.

"She was a very beautiful woman. She held herself very well. She was so down to earth.

Kim Goodrich (centre) taking part in a charity barrel race as it makes its way through the Headland.

"She would not leave the house without putting lipstick on. Even it it was just popping over to the local shops.

"She was fierce.”

Kickbox instructor Kim, from the Rift House area, was a big part of the community in Hartlepool and had her own self-defence class for women back in the early nineties.

Tammy has described how her mother would have to spar with men when she first took up kickboxing as not many women were practising the sport at the time.

Tammy is hoping the charity event in memory of her mum will also raise awareness for Anthony Nolan.

"She could hold her own,” Tammy said.

"She was only 5ft 5in – 5ft 6in, size 12 woman. Always had her hair done, always had her make up on, but if there was a shoplifter in the town centre, she would be on deck before you knew it.

"She wasn’t scared of anything. She wouldn’t think twice and would be tackling a shoplifter to the floor. She was as tough as old boots but at the same time she was very elegant.”

Kim also left behind two sons, Michael Bennett, now 35, and Ryan Goodrich, now aged 27.

Kim was well-known in Hartlepool and taught a self-defence class for women.

Tammy, who is now a mother-of-three herself, said her and her brother’s children cherish their grandmother’s memory and refer to her as “their nana Kim in heaven”.

Tammy’s eldest daughter, Stephanie, was just three months old when Kim passed away.

“My mum was with me the day she was actually born,” Tammy said.

"Stephanie cherishes the fact that she can look at photographs.

“My children always say, even though they never got to meet their nana, they feel like they did, because we do talk about her a lot.”

It is now hoped the charity event in October will honour Kim’s memory ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death while also raising some valuable funds.

Kim with her her first grandchild, Stephanie.

There will be live music and a raffle, with all funds going towards Anthony Nolan.

The event will be held at the Corporation Club, in Whitby Street, from 7pm on Saturday, October 7.