Hartlepool motorists face delays after three-way traffic lights are installed at junction of Park Road and Elwick Road

Motorists are warned to expect delays after temporary traffic lights were installed at a busy junction.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 10th Apr 2024, 16:33 BST
The three-way lights around the junction of Elwick Road and Park Road, in Hartlepool, were switched on earlier this week and are expected to remain until around Wednesday, April 17.

The measures will help Northern Gas Networks carry out its mains replacement programme in the area.

Hartlepool Borough Council said it is hoped that most of the work will be completed “during the second half of the schools’ Easter break”.

