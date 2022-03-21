Hartlepool motorists warned of busy road's closure for up to three weeks

Merlin Way, on Hartlepool’s Bishop Cuthbert Estate, will be closed near the Middle Warren shops from Monday, March 21, for sewer work to be completed as part of a new car home development.

Ongoing roadworks on the nearby A179 road have been temporarily suspended as a result.

Hartlepool Borough Council said in a statement: “Merlin Way at Bishop Cuthbert will be closed to traffic for three weeks from Monday, March 21, in the vicinity of the new care home development, next to the local shopping centre. “This will allow sewer connections for the new care home to be made.

Merlin Way, in Hartlepool, is closed for up to three weeks from March 21. Picture by FRANK REID.

"Access to the Tall ships pub and the shops/pharmacy will be via the A179. Pedestrian access will also be maintained.

"Public transport will terminate at the bus stops near to the Bluebell Way roundabout.

"Traffic management measures on the A179 related to the new housing development will be removed for the duration of the sewer works.”

