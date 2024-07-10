Hartlepool motorists warned of delays as speed restrictions are introduced on the A689 at Newton Bewley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New speed restrictions are being introduced on a major Hartlepool road after safety fears were raised by nearby residents.

The speed limit along the A689 through Newton Bewley, on the outskirts of town, is to be reduced from its current 50 miles per hour speed limit to 40 miles per hour as a result of the concerns.

Buffer zones of 50 miles per hour are also going to be put in place either side of the new speed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists can expect to see a new informal pedestrian crossing point fitted featuring dropped kerbs, guard rails and pedestrian signs.

New speed restrictions are being introduced to a section of the A689 coming into Hartlepool, namely Newton Bewley, following a number of concerns raised by residents.

Hartlepool Borough Council is going to be starting construction on Monday, July 15, with work expected to last 14 days.

Motorists are being told to expect possible delays as periodic lane closures are put in place during off-peak hours.