Hartlepool motorists warned of delays as speed restrictions are introduced on the A689 at Newton Bewley
The speed limit along the A689 through Newton Bewley, on the outskirts of town, is to be reduced from its current 50 miles per hour speed limit to 40 miles per hour as a result of the concerns.
Buffer zones of 50 miles per hour are also going to be put in place either side of the new speed limit.
Motorists can expect to see a new informal pedestrian crossing point fitted featuring dropped kerbs, guard rails and pedestrian signs.
Hartlepool Borough Council is going to be starting construction on Monday, July 15, with work expected to last 14 days.
Motorists are being told to expect possible delays as periodic lane closures are put in place during off-peak hours.
The new speed limit is set to come into force once all measures are in place.
