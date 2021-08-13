Hartlepool motorists warned of road closures as sporting events return to town

On Saturday, August 14, Maritime Avenue, prior to Victoria Terrace, Hartlepool will be closed from 7am-10.45am for an aquathlon as part of the Big Lime Weekend.

Access to nearby homes will be maintained via Victoria Terrace.

On Sunday, August 15, the Big Lime Triathlon will require road closures from 7.45am-9.45am in Maritime Avenue, on the Marina, and a section of Coronation Drive from Newburn Bridge to Station Lane at Seaton Carew.

Competitors in the 2019 Hartlepool Big Lime Weekend.

A longer road closure, until 10.45am, will be in place from Maritime Avenue up to Victoria Terrace. Signed diversions will be in place.

Both days will see parts of the promenade used by competitors and pedestrians are being asked to follow the advice of volunteer marshals stationed along the route.

Dog owners are also asked to keep their pets on leads.

Ryan Houghton, Hartlepool Council’s senior sport and physical activity co-ordinator, said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the road closures and thank people in advance for their patience and co-operation.

“Townspeople were very supportive the last time the event was held in 2019 and we would urge them to help us make it another big success.”

Meanwhile, volunteer marshals are still needed to ensure the smooth-running of the event.

People of all ages are welcome but under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone who is interested can contact Katie Myers, participation officer, at [email protected] or 07976 370267.

