Hartlepool motorists warned to expect A19 delays and diversions

The A19 southbound will be closed overnight for three weeks north of Hartlepool between the B1404 Seaton Lane interchange and the A182 at Cold Hesledon from Monday, September 13.

National Highways, formerly Highways England, will carry out the work with project manager Michael Morgan saying: “This essential maintenance will ensure the continued provision of a safe, smooth surface on this busy section of the A19.

"The work is weather dependent but all being well we aim to complete it in three weeks.

Motorists are warned to beware overnight roadworks on the A19 north of Hartlepool.

"We’ll be doing it overnight to minimise disruption but we advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys and thank them for their patience.”

Work will take place between 8pm-6am from Sundays-Fridays with none taking place on Saturday nights.

Diversions will be signposted with a 50mph speed limit in place during the day while motorists travel on a temporary road surface.

Further information is available from www.highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east.

