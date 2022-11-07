Hartlepool motorists warned to expect delays and diversions after A19 improvements are delayed by poor weather

Motorists heading north on the A19 on week nights between 8pm and 6am will be diverted through Hartlepool along the A689 and up the A179 before rejoining the A19 at Sheraton.

National Highways says work to improve the concrete carriageway, which started in October and was due to finish on November 8, will now end on Wednesday, November 16.

Project Manager Michael Morgan said: “Safety is always our top priority and we can only carry out this work when weather conditions allow it. Unfortunately, the recent heavy rain has meant that we need to extend the duration of this scheme.

The A179 junction with the A19 at Sheraton. Motorists are warned to expect delays and diversions through Hartlepool after the final leg of road improvements was delayed by poor weather.

“We have already completed the resurfacing on the southbound carriageway and the current works on the northbound carriageway is the last phase of the work, which will ensure the road remains safe, dependable and durable.

"We have done all we can to keep disruption to drivers to an absolute minimum, but we apologise for the delay and any disruption the rescheduled work may cause.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while this work has been carried out and aim to have this completed as soon as we possibly can.”

While work takes place, anyone planning to travel during these times is advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow more time to reach their destination.

