Hartlepool motorists warned to expect diversions after sewer collapse

Motorists are warned to expected diversions after a road was closed following a sewer collapse.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read

The closure was confirmed on Friday with work expected to last up until Monday.

Hartlepool Borough Council said in a statement: “An emergency road closure has been put in place on Stockton Road between Caledonian Road and Haswell Avenue to allow Northumbrian Water to repair a collapsed sewer.

“The works are anticipated to be completed by Monday, 24th April.

Diversions are in place in the Stockton Road area of Hartlepool after a sewer collapse.
Diversions are in place in the Stockton Road area of Hartlepool after a sewer collapse.
“A signed diversion is in place via Caledonian Road-Oxford Road.”

