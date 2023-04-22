Hartlepool motorists warned to expect diversions after sewer collapse
Motorists are warned to expected diversions after a road was closed following a sewer collapse.
The closure was confirmed on Friday with work expected to last up until Monday.
Hartlepool Borough Council said in a statement: “An emergency road closure has been put in place on Stockton Road between Caledonian Road and Haswell Avenue to allow Northumbrian Water to repair a collapsed sewer.
“The works are anticipated to be completed by Monday, 24th April.
“A signed diversion is in place via Caledonian Road-Oxford Road.”