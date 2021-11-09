Hartlepool motorists warned to face delays and diversions

The A19 northbound from the A139 Norton turn-off to the A689 Wynyard junction will be fully closed overnight from 8pm-6am until Friday, November 12.

The Highways Agency North East says “there will also be two lanes closed on the southbound carriageway”.

The restrictions will allow workers to remove a temporary crossover which was installed during the £70m project to upgrade the section of dual carriageway to three lanes.

Hartlepool motorists are warned to expect overnight delays and diversions on the A19 this week.

The agency said: “Although the main work has finished, some finishing work is still required between now and the end of the year.

“As part of those finishing works further overnight closures are needed this week so we can remove the temporary crossover that was installed at the southern end of the scheme near to the A139.

“This activity has the potential to be noisy and we’d like to apologise in advance for any disruption you may experience.”

