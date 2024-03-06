Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool MP, Jill Mortimer, is looking for nominations from the public to find Hartlepool’s most inspirational women to give recognition and thank them for everything they do.

International Women’s Day 2024 is taking place on Friday, March 8, and this year's theme is inspiring inclusion.

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness of discrimination and take action to reach gender equality.

Jill said: “I know there are thousands of wonderful women across Hartlepool who are inspiring others every single day.

“That could be through their jobs, volunteering, charity work or just by the way their live their lives, and I think it’s time they were recognised more for the things they do.

“The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is all about inspiring inclusion and I want to hear about and meet women here who are doing just that.

“I want people to nominate women who are inspiring others so we can help give them then recognition they deserve as a token of our appreciation for what they are doing.

“As a Conservative and a member of a party that has made three women Prime Ministers, we have always supported and backed inspirational women and I want to ensure we continue to do so.”

To nominate an inspirational woman in Hartlepool, email [email protected], stating how and why they are making a positive difference to the people around them.