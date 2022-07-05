Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer impressed by energy efficient and affordable new homes

She was shown around the development of 36 new homes situated off Field Lane, in Greatham, which are owned and managed by Northern housing association Karbon Homes.

The homes consist of a mix of bungalows, available for affordable rent, and a selection of two, three and four-bed family houses all available for Rent to Buy, a scheme that gives customers the chance to pay 80 per cent of the local market rent for their homes.

This also includes an option to buy after five years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Left, Steve Riding, development contracts manager at Karbon Homes, Jill Mortimer and Paul Fiddaman, the chief executive of Karbon Homes.

All 36 of the homes have been built using Insulated Concrete Formwork (ICF), a modern method of construction which, alongside energy efficiency benefits, helps speed up construction.

As this method of construction provides an instant double thickness of insulation that is airtight, the new homes are said to have the potential to save residents up to 50% on their energy bills.

Mrs Mortimer said after her visit: “I’m delighted to visit the development today and I’m very impressed by Karbon’s use of modern construction methods to make sustainable homes for the future which will also keep energy bills low for families and older residents.”

Paul Fiddaman, the chief executive of Karbon Homes, said: “These new homes at Greatham are a real success story in our ongoing programme to deliver greener, more energy efficient homes.

"It’s a proud moment to see to them completed and residents settling in.

“At planning stage, we were keen to design a development that meets the needs of the local community, outlining a mix of property types and sizes to provide options for residents at varying stage of life and that’s what we’ve managed to achieve.

"We hope the new residents will be really happy here.”

Karbon Homes, which delivers hundreds of new affordable homes across the North-East and Yorkshire each year, worked with Hartlepool development partner Gus Robinson Developments and specialist contractor Applebridge to develop the homes.

The scheme was supported with £2m funding from Homes England.