Openreach has already given 6,000 residents and businesses across town access to “some of the fastest, most reliable broadband anywhere in Europe”.

Mrs Mortimer said: "It was a pleasure to meet with Openreach and hear about the investment, jobs and prosperity to Hartlepool not only through the provision of ultrafast broadband to homes and businesses but also through the connections this creates."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit to Openreach’s Hartlepool work was hosted by Robert Bates, Openreach’s local build manager, who said: “We welcomed the opportunity to give a step-by-step demonstration of our technology, as well as an update on the build.

Hartlepool MP, Jill Mortimer, is given a tour of the Openreach site as work continues.

"Our local teams work hard every day to keep communities across County Durham connected and it was great to be able to share the challenges and realities of delivering this life changing infrastructure.

"This is a major infrastructure upgrade, so local people will see more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town, and we're working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.”

Mr Bates has assured residents that where possible Openreach will use the existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks and disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure households get included in the upgrade.

"We’re using the latest technology, like tiny underground cameras that inspect ducts for blockages and help us avoid digging up the streets wherever possible.”