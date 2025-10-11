There’s nothing more important than a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay.

Work gives people pride, purpose and a reason to get up in the morning.

It keeps families strong, brings neighbours together and puts life back into our town.

Here in Hartlepool, we don’t shy away from hard graft, we value it.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash.

We look out for each other and we get on with it.

That’s why Labour’s Get Britain Working plan is exactly what this country needs and it’s already making a real difference right here.

And it comes at a time when Hartlepool is on the up.

Namely because:

• The £6 billion new nuclear programme will bring 2,500 skilled jobs and put us at the heart of Britain’s clean energy future;

• The £40 million Highlight Leisure Centre will double local leisure jobs;

• The £33.5 million studios and production village will give our young people a future in film and media, right here at home.

Add to that the most advanced net-zero economy in the North East and you can see why there’s a real buzz about Hartlepool again.

The momentum’s growing with Labour’s Youth Guarantee Trailblazer, a £90 million national plan, with £10 million secured for our area.

It means paid work placements for 18–21 year olds and up to £2,500 for training.

And just last week, the Chancellor went further, guaranteeing a paid placement for every young person who’s been out of work for 18 months.

Through the Connect to Work programme, another £17.7 million for Tees Valley will help over 5,000 people with health conditions or disabilities into good local jobs, with Hartlepool leading the delivery.

And with the £18 million NHS Health and Growth Accelerator, new Work Well advisers will help people who’ve been off sick get back into work faster because good work is good for your health.

This is the biggest drive for jobs and skills our town has seen in decades.

Labour is backing Hartlepool’s people, its businesses and its future.

We don’t need handouts here. What we need are chances, to work, to learn, to earn and to take pride in what we build.

Hartlepool’s on the up and, under Labour, it’s staying that way.