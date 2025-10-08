Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash has voiced his support for a supermarket’s fundraising efforts to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This October, Asda Hartlepool is joining the supermarket chain’s national Tickled Pink campaign, which aims to raise money to fight breast cancer.

Mr Brash visited the branch to support their fundraising success and learn about the “vital work” of Tickled Pink.

He said: “It was a real pleasure to meet the colleagues here at Asda Hartlepool and hear about everything they’ve done to support Tickled Pink.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, right, with a Tickled Pink representative at Asda Hartlepool.

“Tickled Pink is an incredibly important cause and I hope that local residents across Hartlepool will get out to support Tickled Pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Formed in 1996, Tickled Pink has since raised more than £100 million for breast cancer charities.

The campaign now works with charities Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! to help fund better treatments, vital education and life-changing support for anyone in need.

Throughout the month of October, Asda branches across the country will be hosting a series of community fundraising activities.

They include bucket collections, raffles, tombolas and themed dressing up days.

Speaking of the work done by Asda Hartlepool employees, Mr Brash commented: “It’s fantastic to see how their efforts have contributed to the £100 million that has been raised nationally.”

Alongside these local fundraising efforts, Tickled Pink will be working with numerous brands to create limited edition pink items.

Proceeds from these products will go towards Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!.

For more details about the Tickled Pink campaign, go to https://corporate.asda.com/asda-tickled-pink .