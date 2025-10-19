Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash says 'our town's pride is coming back'

If there’s one thing that drives everything I do as your MP it’s this: Pride in Place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For too long, Hartlepool was written off.

People outside our town told us what we couldn’t do, what we didn’t deserve and what we should settle for.

But we never gave up. We never lost our pride.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash believes pride is returning to the town.

And now, bit by bit, we’re taking our town back and proving what Hartlepool can achieve when it’s given a fair shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s what Pride in Place means to me, investing in our town, our people, and our future.

We’ve secured a £6 billion nuclear deal, the biggest investment in our town’s history, creating 2,500 skilled jobs.

We’ve launched new training academies in civil engineering and health and social care and £17.7 million from Connect to Work will help 5,000 people with health conditions or disabilities into good local jobs.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash.

It’s about fairness too.

Council tax is frozen because we’ve shifted resources from London to Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£20 million is being invested directly into our neighbourhoods, with residents setting the priorities, and £1.5 million in Pride in Place funding is cleaning up our streets and restoring local pride.

We’re making our town safer, with £2 million fixing potholes, £6 million upgrading flood defences and more than £2 million in extra police funding so every ward has a named officer.

We’ve voted for tougher powers to seize and crush off-road bikes and record numbers are coming off our streets.

And we’re backing our young people.

Hartlepool is one of just 12 Youth Trailblazer areas which guarantees work placements for 18-21 year olds.

We are rebuilding youth services with an £660,000 secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free school meals are being expanded to 6,000 Hartlepool children, we are piloting free breakfast clubs, capping uniform costs and rebuilding St Helen’s School.

We’re rebuilding our town too with £150 million in regeneration, including the new Highlight Leisure Centre, a film and production village, £1.8 million to restore the Wingfield Castle and more.

None of this, however happens without you.

Every cleaner street, every new job, every rebuilt school is because of the people of Hartlepool.

Your effort, your ideas, your belief.

Hartlepool’s pride is coming back - not because someone gave it to us but because we’re earning it together. This is our comeback story. And it’s only just begun.