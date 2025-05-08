Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash says: 'We will build a future where all veterans can thrive'
The best way to honour their memory is to improve the lives of our veterans.
To that end our Labour Government has unveiled the Valour system—a powerful new support network that promises to provide essential care and assistance to veterans nationwide.
This initiative, backed by a substantial £50 million investment, marks a significant step in fulfilling our commitment to those who have bravely served our nation.
The Valour network will establish recognised support centres in every region, ensuring that veterans have seamless access to housing, employment, and health services tailored to their unique needs.
This is not just a promise. It’s a commitment to renew our social contract with those who defended our freedoms.
The introduction of regional field officers is particularly exciting.
They will serve as vital links between local charities, service providers and government bodies, creating a cohesive support system.
This approach will ensure that the assistance given to veterans is not a patchwork of services based on geography but a comprehensive and integrated network that truly understands local needs.
By harnessing data, we can better understand the specific challenges faced by veterans in different areas and adjust our services accordingly.
The aim is clear: to provide targeted help, whether that’s guiding veterans on how to book GP appointments or navigate housing issues.
Furthermore, the Government is actively involving veterans in the design of the Valour system, seeking their insights.
This collaboration ensures that our services are responsive to the real-life experiences of those we aim to support.
As Defence Secretary John Healey articulated, we have a duty to our veterans that goes beyond mere acknowledgment. It requires action.
The Valour initiative reflects our determination to deliver meaningful change, ensuring no veteran is left unsupported, regardless of their location.
In Hartlepool, we understand the sacrifices made by service members and their families.
With Valour, we are taking a concrete step towards ensuring that every veteran receives the respect, care and support they have rightfully earned.
Together we will build a future where all veterans can thrive after their service to our country.
