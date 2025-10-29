Hartlepool's MP has called for "common sense" reforms on school term-time holiday fines after more than 500 town residents signed a petition on the issue.

Labour’s Jonathan Brash has said there needs to be an end to the “immoral” system that fines parents for taking their children on family breaks during term time.

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate, he also urged government ministers to act against holiday price hikes he says are make family holidays unaffordable during the school holidays.

It comes after 530 Hartlepool residents signed a national petition prompting the discussion.

Mr Brash said: “Let us start with the reality that every parent recognises. They search for a family holiday in June, and it costs a certain amount; they search for one in August and the cost has exploded.

“For many families, those price hikes make a break together completely unaffordable.

“Families are being priced out of spending time together, and the state’s response is to fine them for trying.

"It is immoral. Ban those practices by holiday companies and end the culture of fines.”

Mr Brash, a former teacher, added he fully recognised the importance of school attendance but argued the current system of fines is not working and said it does nothing to tackle the root causes of absence.

“Expecting families to pay fines to prove a point about attendance does nothing to tackle the real problem,” he said.

“There is no statistically significant link between more fines and better attendance rates, but they do harm low-income families and often make things worse.”

Hartlepool is one of ten pilot areas working with the Department for Education and social enterprise Etio on a new programme to improve school attendance through early support.

Mr Brash added: “When families feel supported rather than criminalised, attendance improves and relationships between schools and parents are strengthened.

“It is just common sense – if we fix the root cause, we fix the problem.”

He called on ministers to replace fines with early help, partnership and fairness, arguing parents should never be treated as offenders for trying to spend time with their children.

He said: “We need a system that supports families, not one that punishes them.”