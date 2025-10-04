A Hartlepool makeup artist and mum of one has expanded the beauty services she has to offer and set up her own online cosmetics business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Sinclair, 35, has created her own online cosmetics company called Bellacita Cosmetics selling body gloss, lip gloss and lip liners.

She said: “I have always wanted to bring out my own cosmetics range so I thought, why not now?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca has been a makeup artist for 12 years and is looking forward to the new direction her business will take her.

Rebecca Sinclair, 35, has set up her own beauty business Bellacita Cosmetics selling body gloss, lip gloss and lip liners.

She has already sold some of her products at pop-up stalls across the country and has had a lot of positive feedback so far.

She said: “I am just selling limited products at the moment, but I’m hoping that one day I will have my own shop, or have my products in shops at the likes of Boots and Sephora.”

Bellacita Cosmetics can be bought online at https://bellacita.co.uk/ or on TikTok shop.