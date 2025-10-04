Hartlepool mum and makeup artist sets up own cosmetics business
Rebecca Sinclair, 35, has created her own online cosmetics company called Bellacita Cosmetics selling body gloss, lip gloss and lip liners.
She said: “I have always wanted to bring out my own cosmetics range so I thought, why not now?”
Rebecca has been a makeup artist for 12 years and is looking forward to the new direction her business will take her.
She has already sold some of her products at pop-up stalls across the country and has had a lot of positive feedback so far.
She said: “I am just selling limited products at the moment, but I’m hoping that one day I will have my own shop, or have my products in shops at the likes of Boots and Sephora.”
Bellacita Cosmetics can be bought online at https://bellacita.co.uk/ or on TikTok shop.