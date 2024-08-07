Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool mum is flourishing in her dream career after taking an alternative apprenticeship route into accident and emergency nursing.

Lois Prest, 34, found her first NHS job in January 2022 as a healthcare assistant in orthopaedic outpatients at the University Hospital of North Tees.

Less than two years into her role, Lois began a nursing associate apprenticeship at the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, and is starting her new role as a nursing associate in September.

She said: “Before I knew it, I’d been working as a healthcare assistant for about a year.

"I’d made friends who were genuinely my friends.

"I felt safe and I felt free, and so I started looking for new opportunities to learn, grow and contribute my skills.

"When it came time to do my interview for the nursing associate apprenticeship, I was so poorly but I was going on that interview regardless.

"In my mind, if I wanted to succeed, I needed to get on that course.

Lois Prest (left) and Leanne Powell, sister and clinical educator in the emergency department stand together outside the University Hospital of North Tees.

“I got a call later that day to let me know I’d passed and I was just so overwhelmed.

"I thought ‘I’ve done it, this is my time’.”

Lois, who spends most of her time as an apprentice in accident and emergency, said: “I realised that A&E was where I wanted to be.

"To be given an opportunity to work in the emergency department, getting all those extra skills, is the best start for anybody’s career.”

She added: “I just feel like I’m a very, very lucky person to have the opportunity to do the apprenticeship.

"This trust is all for training and it’s benefited me but also them because I’m here for the long haul.”

Leanne Powell, sister and clinical educator in the emergency department at North Tees, said: “Lois came to us very nervous but she’s doing great.

"As someone who came in with no experience of A&E, she wants to know everything and is really putting in the time.

“A&E is where Lois wants to be. And I think it’s where she’s meant to be.”

Lois said: “I would recommend the TNA course to anybody who wants to go down this career route.

"You’ve got to be dedicated and you’ve got want to do it because it is tough.”