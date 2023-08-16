The fundraising event is taking place on Sunday, August 20, at Ye Olde Durham’s Social Club, in St Aidan’s Street, Hartlepool, from 11.30am until 4pm to raise money for Esmae Twidale, who was sadly diagnosed with leukemia in June.

Esmae, two, is receiving treatment at the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, where she has already had two cycles of chemotherapy, part of her bone marrow removed and blood transfusions.

The event is being hosted by Sophie McKay, a close friend of Esmae’s mum, Jodie Twidale, who wants to support the family financially during this difficult time.

Esmae Twidale, two, was diagnosed with leukemia in June 2023.

Sophie, who is from Hartlepool, said: “I wanted to do something to help with costs because it is so expensive going to the hospital. I also want to help the family because Jodie has another little boy as well who is just nine.”

Sophie, who has three children of her own, added: “It’s just a nice thing to do, to help the family.”

Esmae first became ill in October 2022 although it was not until she collapsed while on a family trip to the National Museum of the Royal Navy, in Hartlepool, that she was diagnosed with leukemia.

This is a family friendly event featuring a bouncy castle, food, arts and crafts stalls, a disco, character visits, face painting, a tombola and a raffle.