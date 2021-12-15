Hartlepool mum overjoyed with birth of gorgeous rainbow baby after heartache of 14 miscarriages

After 11 years of trying and multiple setbacks, Gina Mcguinness and partner Simon Crowe welcomed beautiful baby daughter Lola Mae Crowe into the world.

She was born at Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital on Sunday, December 12, weighing 8lbs 9oz.

Gina, 37, gave birth after having just one chance of success through IVF which was delayed twice due to the pandemic, and also coming down with Covid during her pregnancy.

Lola Mae Crowe with mum Gina Mcguinness and dad Si at home. Picture by FRANK REID

She said: “I knew one day we would have a little rainbow baby. I never gave up.”

Gina and Simon, 39, from Owton Manor, started trying for a baby back in 2010.

That year she suffered an ectopic pregnancy, when a fertilised egg implanted itself outside of the womb, and the loss of one of her fallopian tubes.

Over the next six years she went through a further 12 miscarriages and a second ectopic pregnancy in 2016 and loss of her second fallopian tube.

Gina, who is also mother to daughter Kaitlin Theasby, 20, from a previous relationship, said: “It was absolutely awful.

"Every time I had a positive pregnancy test I just knew it would go on to turn negative.”

She said it was made worse as she underwent numerous tests, including going private, but none found a reason for the miscarriages.

Due to not being able to give birth naturally, the couple saved up for IVF treatment which was delayed twice because of the pandemic.

Sleeping soundly: Lola Mae Crowe. Picture by FRANK REID

When it did go ahead, only one of Gina’s two eggs fertilised, meaning she had just one chance of success.

She added: “I’m on IVF pages and every time I tell my story everyone says ‘Oh my God, this gives me hope’.

"I’ve heard of people maybe losing three, four or five, but 14 is a massive amount.”

While 16 weeks pregnant with Lola, Gina caught Covid and was in hospital.

"It was awful,” she said. “I couldn’t even look after myself. But I went for my scan and she was fine.”

She and Simon are now basking in the love at home with Lola blissfully unaware of all that has happened.

Gina added: “She's perfect; absolutely beautiful.”

